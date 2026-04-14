91-year-old Emil Dix honored for 70 years with Huntingdon Valley Fire

The Brief Emil Dix was honored for 70 years of service with the Huntingdon Valley Fire Company on Tuesday, April 14. The 91-year-old received special recognition from the Lower Moreland Township Board of Commissioners and his fellow firefighters. Dix says he has no plans to retire.



Emil Dix, a 91-year-old member of the Huntingdon Valley Fire Company, was honored Tuesday, April 14, for 70 years of service, according to the Lower Moreland Township Board of Commissioners.

A community tribute for a lifelong volunteer

What we know:

Dix received a special firefighter’s ax and several commendations for his decades of dedication.

The boardroom was filled with fellow firefighters and family, including his wife of 70 years, as he was recognized for his service.

Dix said, "It's very much appreciated, especially from the guys you work with all these years." He also shared, "It was a big secret, especially my family. they did it to me."

Paul Randolph, chaplain for the Huntingdon Valley Fire Company, said, "We consider Paul to be a living legend.. to reach the 70-year mark as an active member of the Company is unheard of."

The fire department also presented Dix with a years of service pin last month that had to be specially made, as no one has ever reached this milestone in the department before.

Chief Ted Middleman said, "You ask him to do something. He gets it done. Clearly, he cares about this company, this community. He's the best of the best."

Tom Campbell, who has 62 years with the company, recalled, "I guess I was about 16 and he drove the truck and I rang the bell. We got to the fire ground; he told me what to do and we did it."

Dix credits camaraderie for his long service, saying, "It's just the fun of it. When you are with a bunch of people working together. It’s a volunteer organization."

The fire chief said, "He's a great mentor to all the volunteers we have here in a time when volunteering is declining in the fire service. This is remarkable to see 70-years of service."

Dix says he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

The backstory:

Dix has served with the Huntingdon Valley Fire Company for 70 years, making him the first in the department’s history to reach this milestone. His career has been marked by dedication, mentorship, and a strong sense of community.

The recognition included a specially made service pin and a firefighter’s ax, highlighting the significance of his contributions.

What we don't know:

Details about Dix’s future plans with the fire company or any upcoming celebrations were not shared.