15-year-old shot in NE Philadelphia: Police search for shooter

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday. The boy was found with a gunshot wound in his chest in the 3000 block of Nesper Street. The boy is in the hospital in "critical but stable" condition, police said.



A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Teen shot in chest

What we know:

Philadelphia Police officers were called out to the 3000 block of Nesper Street just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a shooting.

When officers got there, they found a 15-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk who had been shot in the chest.

Officers took him to a local hospital, and officials said he is in critical but stable condition Wednesday night.

Security video from the area showed gunshots ringing out as children played near Battersby and Nesper streets. An adult rushed to get them indoors.

Philadelphia Police say the victim was shot twice.

"He was bleeding, suffering from two gunshot wounds. One to his abdomen. One to his shoulder. He was conscious but in and out of consciousness," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Evidence markers show eleven spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon or weapons were fired. Police say eight of them were found close by the victim, indicating that he was shot at close range.

"We also found what appears to be a BB gun on the scene, but the spent shell casings are from an actual semi-automatic handgun," said Small.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, but said the gunman was wearing dark or black clothing, including a hoodie with white letters on the back, and a mask covering his face.

Officials say they're also searching for a witness, who was with the teen when he was shot.

"We know that the 15-year-old shooting victim was with at least one other teenager when he was shot. We have a nickname for that information and an address. We are trying to track him down as a witness," said Small.

What they're saying:

"We just heard like two really loud bangs," said Nicole Potter. She lives doors away and says her family had just gotten home about two minutes before it happened. "I have kids here so it's scary," she said.

Josei Eiland lives at the house right where the teen was shot, and ran out to help until police arrived. The 22-year-old says she works as a nursing assistant.\

"I had some gauze and some bandages in my house because of my job. And as I was putting clothes on, I just ran and found them and came back and was packing them and trying to apply pressure," she said.