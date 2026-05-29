Firefighters battle junkyard fire in Camden, air quality concerns remain

The Brief Firefighters battled a junkyard fire at EMR scrapyard in Camden on Friday morning. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. and was placed under control just after 6 a.m. Residents near the fire are urged to remain indoors until smoke and air particulates dissipate.



Air quality concerns remain after firefighters battled a massive junkyard fire early Friday morning in Camden.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Camden Fire Department were called to the EMR Camden Scrap Metal Junkyard on 6th Street around 3 a.m.

Drone footage shared by a FOX 29 News viewer showed heavy flames consuming a pile of scrap and debris within the junkyard.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control at 6 a.m., but smoke could still be seen billowing from the area as the fire smoldered.

No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax told reporters the fire was within a scrap pile, making it hard to get to.

"It's deep-seated, so we have to work with EMR to kind of pull some of the pile apart just so we can get to the bottom of where the fire is at," Flax said.

The City of Camden told residents near the fire to remain indoors to "avoid airborne particulates/smoke with remain in the air."

"Homes with HVAC systems that draw air from outside should be turned off until the fire is fully extinguished and particulates have dissipated," officials wrote.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time how the fire started.