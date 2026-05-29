Sixers hire Mike Gansey as new president of basketball operations, replacing Daryl Morey: sources

The Brief The Philadelphia 76ers have hired Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey as their new president of basketball operations. Daryl Morey left the 76ers after six seasons. Bob Myers oversaw the search for the new head of basketball operations and has managed the department in the interim.



The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey as their new president of basketball operations, replacing Daryl Morey, according to sources.

Sixers make leadership change in basketball operations

What we know:

Morey departed after six seasons with the team, according to a statement from Managing Partner Josh Harris.

The 76ers posted a 270-212 regular season record and a 28-26 postseason record during Morey’s tenure, according to the team.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Daryl personally and professionally, and I’m grateful for his contributions over the last six seasons," said Harris.

Bob Myers, President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, will take over the search for a new head of basketball operations and manage the department in the meantime.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: Mike Gansey current Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager and former basketball player arrives at Perth Airport on December 13, 2022, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Faith Moran/GC Images)

Gansey’s hiring marks a new chapter for the 76ers as they look to build on their recent performance.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific changes Gansey will implement or how the team’s strategy may shift under his leadership.