Roots Picnic 2026: Road closures, parking rules announced for festival at Belmont Plateau

The Brief The 2026 Roots Picnic will take place on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 at Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park. The City of Philadelphia announced road closures, parking guidance, and public safety plans for the festival weekend. Attendees are encouraged to use public transit or rideshare due to limited parking and area congestion.



The City of Philadelphia has announced transportation, parking and public safety plans for the 2026 Roots Picnic, set for Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 at Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.

City prepares for major summer festival at Belmont Plateau

The backstory:

The Roots Picnic will return to Belmont Plateau as a centerpiece of Philadelphia’s summer cultural season, with city officials coordinating across departments to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees and neighbors.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said, "We set the stage for moments where culture, community, and music come together in a way only this city can deliver. I am especially proud of the hard work and coordination across city departments and our partners to ensure we can deliver an experience that is safe and enjoyable."

Jazelle Jones, City Representative and Director, Office of Special Events, said, "As we celebrate America’s 250th, the energy across Philadelphia this summer is undeniable. We’re proud that the Roots Picnic is part of a season where this city continues to lead in culture, creativity, and celebration."

The Roots Picnic is expected to draw large crowds and highlight Philadelphia’s role as a national destination for live music, arts and cultural celebration. Brandon Pankney, VP of Business Development and Operations, Live Nation Urban, said, "We are ecstatic to bring the biggest Roots Picnic ever to the historic Belmont Plateau."

Susan Slawson, Commissioner, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, said, "We are thrilled to have the Roots Picnic reignite a beloved summer tradition in one of the city’s most iconic gathering spaces."

The festival will be headlined by JAŸ-Z alongside The Roots on Saturday and Erykah Badu on Sunday. Additional featured performers include Kehlani, Brandy, T.I., De La Soul, Mariah the Scientist, Corinne Bailey Rae and Bilal.

The City is emphasizing accessibility, with services including wheelchair access, ADA parking, accessible viewing areas and communication services. For more information, attendees can visit therootspicnic.com or check the official Roots Picnic social media accounts and mobile app.

Road closures and transportation details for Roots Picnic weekend

Timeline:

Road closures and parking restrictions around West Fairmount Park began Monday, May 18 and will continue through Wednesday, June 3, to accommodate venue construction and the festival.

Belmont Mansion Drive, between Chamounix Drive and Montgomery Drive, will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18 until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3. Montgomery Drive, between Martin Luther King Drive and Belmont Avenue, will be closed from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1. Ramps from both directions of I-76 to Montgomery Drive (Exit 341) will also be closed during this period.

Chamounix Drive, between Ford Road and Belmont Avenue, and Martin Luther King Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic on May 30 and May 31. Additional closures may be implemented by Philadelphia Police and public safety officials as needed.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra travel time and follow all posted signs and police instructions.

SEPTA will provide additional bus service (Route 38) and updates on detours via the System Status page and the SEPTA app. Attendees are encouraged to use public transit or rideshare, with a designated pick-up and drop-off location at Wynnefield Avenue and N. Georges Hill Drive.

Parking is free but limited, and guests are encouraged to arrive early. Parking is on grass, and attendants will assist with finding spaces.

Attendees are advised to plan ahead for travel, parking and child supervision, and to wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

What they're saying:

"This is the mosaic of culture in this city," said Brandon Pankey, Vice President of Business Development and Operations for Live Nation Urban. "Belmont Plateau was the only place we wanted to have it."

Organizers say planning for the move to Fairmount Park has been underway for nearly a year.

"We’re working to manage the mass crowd and we are ready," said Jazelle Jones, Philadelphia’s City Representative and Director of the Office of Special Events.

Festival organizers say fans will receive updates about traffic flow, parking conditions, and entrance wait times throughout the weekend.

"We will let people know how lines are. We want to make sure it’s as easy as possible for our fans this year," Pankey said. "It’s something we took very seriously."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel is also urging patience from drivers and attendees as large crowds move through the area.

"We’re asking the public to have some patience," Bethel said.

What you can do:

For event alerts, attendees can sign up for free text updates by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777. The Roots Picnic FAQ and Special Event Safety Guide offer more information on permitted items, bag policy and safety tips.

For tickets, lineup and more event details, visit therootspicnic.com or follow Roots Picnic on X and Instagram. The official mobile app is available on iOS and Android.