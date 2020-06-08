A dozen new Bucks County coronavirus cases traced to gatherings at Jersey Shore

article

A dozen new coronavirus cases in the Philadelphia area have been traced to someone who attended gatherings at beach houses at the Jersey Shore, according to the health department in suburban Bucks County.

The department said 11 cases reported Saturday were linked to a New Jersey resident who was at gatherings in the past two weeks. One case reported Friday also was traced to the same person.

“There are likely to be additional infections among family members of the new cases,” said Dr. David Damsker, the health director in Bucks County.

He did not disclose further details, including exactly where the gatherings took place.

“This is exactly why we can’t let our guard down now, even if it feels `safe’ to be at the beach,” Damsker said. “One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line.”

Damsker said it’s important to wear face coverings when attending small gatherings involving people who are not members of the same household.

Nearly 5,000 residents of Bucks County, which borders Philadelphia to the south and New Jersey to the east, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

