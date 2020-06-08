SEPTA's mandatory mask policy takes effect Monday

SEPTA is officially require all riders to wear face coverings during commutes beginning Monday.

Ridership is expected to increase as the region moves into the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan prompting SEPTA to impose the mandate on passengers.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, SEPTA will continue cleaning and sanitizing stations and vehicles with increased frequency.

Aditionally, rider limits for buses and trolleys will remain to promote social distancing.

SEPTA will implement the use of signs to designate seating areas while restricting some seating so passengers should sit to maintain a safe space.

“As the region enters the Yellow Phase, more people will be returning to work and riding SEPTA,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. “We want to make sure our customers feel safe and comfortable on our system, and we will continue with an enhanced cleaning program system-wide."

SEPTA is stressing that customers are not required to purchase masks and that they can use any type of cloth material that covers the mouth and nose.

Face coverings can also be made using items people have in their homes, such as an old shirt.

For more information and updates on the face covering policy, the Reopening Guide and other customer resources related to COVID-19, please click here.

