PPA resumes metered parking in Center City, launches online system to recover impounded vehicles

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) is officially requiring payment at metered parking again in Center City.

Gradually, the PPA has begun re-enforcing payment mandates at parking garages on June 1.

As the city moved into the yellow phase amid government-led reopening strategies, the PPA announced that metered parking would resume.

The height of the coronavirus pandemic making it so that fewer commuters entered the city prompted officials to make payment temporarily obsolete. The potential for revenue was largely nonexistent, which led to the original decision to temporarily pause paid parking.

After a nearly three-month financial loss, the PPA is phasing in metered parking starting in certain areas of the city.

A map shows current enforcement zones, which span from river-to-river and from Spring Garden Street to Bainbridge Street.

In University City, a smaller zone has also reopened for metered parking.

Enforcement Boundaries Map -- Center City, University City

Those in the Fishtown or Passyunk areas will not have to begin paying for metered parking until June 22.

Additionally, if your car gets impounded there is now a new process in place to get your car back.

In order to locate and recover an impounded vehicle, drivers can go online and submit both payment proof and required documents.

Once submitted, a confirmation email will provide further information on how to properly recover your car.

