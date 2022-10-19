A Philly Special Christmas: Eagles linemen set to release holiday album

Several Eagles players are in the holiday spirit and releasing a Christmas album for charity.

The "Philly Special Christmas" album is being released by linemen Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce.

The duo is no stranger to singing publicly. Mailata was featured in the last season of The Masked Singer and Kelce has performed the national anthem at a home game for the Sixers.

Mailata and Kelce published the announcement on Instagram Wednesday with a video montage documenting their journey of the album's creation.

Other Eagles players, including Lane Johnson and former player Connor Barwin, were featured in the Instagram video and may make an appearance on the album.

"Cannot properly verbalize what a pleasure it was to create and sing on this album. We are excited to share the joy, friendship, and holiday spirit that went into making it this season!" Kelce said.

According to Kelce, all proceeds of the album will to the Children's Crisis Treatment Center's annual toy drive.

Pre-orders of the album will be available on October 29 and vinyl pre-orders will open on November 23.

The album announcement comes as the Eagles remain undefeated in the 2022-2023 NFL season.

