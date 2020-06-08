Abington Township man, 30, accused of luring teen using social media

article

Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested and charged a man they say attempted to lure a teenager on Instagram.

Geonattan Fabiani, 30 has been arrested on multiple felony charges for grooming and luring a child to meet him for sex via social media.

On May 2nd, a family member of the victim contacted Abington Township Police after learning that the 30-year-old male was communicating with the teen using Instagram.

The Instagram account listed the child’s age as “15 going on 16,” according to investigators.

Authorities say the communications between the two were sexual and included multiple requests by the Fabiani for naked photos as he also was pressed the teen to meet for sex.

“Sexual predators know that cell phones are always in the hands of our teenagers and an easy way to reach out to teens and children without the adults in their lives being aware of it. Parents need to be vigilant and aware of who their children are in communications with as well as talk to their kids about these types of attempts,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.

Fabiani was arraigned on June 4th by a Magisterial District Judge, who set bail at $250,000. The defendant was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17th.

