The Brief A man was airlifted to the hospital after being impaled by a wrought iron fence in Westampton, Burlington County. Firefighters used specialized tools to safely remove the man from the fence. Authorities called the incident a "complex, high-acuity rescue."



A New Jersey man was airlifted to the hospital after medics say he was impaled by a a wrought iron fence late Wednesday night in Burlington County.

What we know:

Westampton Emergency Service paramedics responded to a call around 11 p.m. for "a technical rescue involving an individual impaled on a wrought iron fence."

Medics arrived to find the man suspended from the fence with a severe leg injury. Authorities say medics applied a tourniquet to control bleeding and "stabilized the patient to relieve his weight."

Firefighters and paramedics used specialized cutting tools to safely remove the man from the fence. He was airlifted to a local trauma center for additional care.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the identity of the injured man. It also remains unknown how the man became impaled by the fence.