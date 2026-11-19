The Brief Police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting Wednesday night in Cheltenham. Investigators say the incident unfolded near New Second Street around 8 p.m. No arrests have been reported.



Police in Cheltenham are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that unfolded Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Cheltenham Police Department were called to the 8000 block of New Second Street around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police located an unoccupied Ford that had been shot multiple times, and at least 10 fired shells in the street. Officers soon found the driver of the Ford, who reported being involved in a road rage shooting.

Investigators determined the shooter was driving in a dark-colored sedan that fled east on Tookany Creek Parkway.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any injuries. A description of the suspect's vehicle has not been released.