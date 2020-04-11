'Act of true kindness': Florida FedEx driver sanitizes package for young girl with autoimmune disease

A FedEx worker in Boca Raton, Florida, went the extra mile for an autoimmune compromised girl on April 6, sanitizing a package before delivering it to her house.

Caught on camera, the FedEx worker walks up to the house with the package, then notices a sign on the door warning that a resident has an autoimmune disorder.

He then turns back to sanitize the package before leaving it at the front door. He even wrote on the box, “I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door”.

Carrie Blasi, the homeowner who uploaded the story to her Twitter account, said to West Palm Beach TV: “I couldn’t believe somebody, a total stranger, took the time to make sure we were safe.”

Her 11-year-old daughter, Emma, has type 1 diabetes, making her vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus. The day after the delivery, Blasi tweeted: “If everyone would follow in his footsteps…act of true kindness…there is hope!”

