Weather Authority: After chilly Thursday night, beautiful Friday kicks off rainy New Year's Eve

It was a beautiful Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and a fantastic Friday is on deck.

Overnight into Friday, temps will be chilly, but not as cold as Thursday morning, with lows in the lower 30s, under clear skies.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-50s. Almost like an early spring reprieve.

For the latest forecasts and conditions as this storm moves through, download the FOX 29 Weather app.

New Year’s Eve will be unseasonably warm, with highs near 60 degrees, but the rainfall will move in after lunch. Those heading out to parties will see mild temps, with rain.

The rain moves out in time for the Mummers to strut down Broad Street or to tailgate at the Linc, ahead of The Eagles taking on the New Orleans Saints. The afternoon will be mild and breezy, under partly cloudy to cloudy conditions.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32

FRIDAY: Dry, mild. High: 56, Low: 43

SATURDAY: New Year's Eve. High: 57, Low: 49

SUNDAY: New Year's Day. High: 59, Low: 38

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 56, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 60, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 64, Low: 51