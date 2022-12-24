Mummers Parade 2023: Philadelphia releases parking restrictions, street closures

article

It is that time of year to strut your stuff on Broad Street as the Mummers march in Philadelphia’s most unique parade.

Are you heading to the Mummers Parade on January 1st? Philadelphia has announced street closures and parking restrictions to make getting to the parade easier for everyone.

The parade starts at Philadelphia’s City Hall and Mummers march south to Washington Avenue, in South Philadelphia, strutting down Broad Street. They begin their colorful promenade at 9 a.m.

Thursday, December 29, 2022

The city announces no parking will be permitted from 6 p.m. December 29 through 6 p.m. January 2nd on the west side of 15th Street from Arch to Ranstead. Street and sidewalk vendors will not be allowed to park in that area during the times and dates.

Friday, December 30, 2022

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at JFK Boulevard. The closure begins at 9 a.m. and remains in effect until 7 a.m. January 2, 2023.

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Parking will not be allowed on these streets beginning 4 a.m. through 6 p.m. January 1, 2023.

Both sides of Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

Both sides of John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street

15th Street will be closed to vehicles from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street beginning 10 a.m. December 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will reopen for eastbound traffic to 15th Street, where traffic will then head southbound on 15th.

Sunday, January 1, 2023

These streets will be closed starting at 3 a.m. until the end of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Broad Street will be closed from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue starting at 7 a.m. until the end of the parade.

Traffic will not be allowed to cross Broad Street while the parade is ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Double-parking is illegal.

Parking Restrictions January 1, 2023

Temporary No Parking zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 1st for both sides of the streets, unless noted:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Public Transportation

The public is urged to use SEPTA’s Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to travel to and from the parade. Bus detours and regional rail schedules are on SEPTA’s website.

Public Safety

No bags or other items should be left unattended. To report a suspicious person, activity or item, notify police immediately or call 911.

The Mummers Parade is a big event and people should expect congestion. Before arriving, devise a safety plan with your family or friends. Wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing. Weather forecasts can be found here.

Drones are not permitted.

Event Alerts

Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text ReadyPhila (one word, no space) to 888-777.

Mummers

