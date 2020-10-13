Agreement reached to end Benjamin Franklin Parkway encampment, city officials announce

article

The city of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Housing Authority and leaders of the encampment along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, known as the JTD Camp have reached an agreement to end that encampment, officials announced.

Residents of Camp JTD will vacate the area by October 17.

City officials say 50 properties will be transferred to a land trust established by JTD Camp residents. The agreement lists the phases through which the transfer of property will take place, including:

Philadelphia will enter an agreement to provide site control and access for up to 10 properties to the Land Trust, within five days of the disbursement of the camp.

Within six months, Philadelphia will agree to transfer up to an additional 40 properties.

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke of the agreement in a statement, saying, in part:

“This took a long time, but an amicable resolution was always my goal, and I’m pleased that this has been achieved. I also want to thank the camp leaders and residents for elevating Philadelphia’s affordable housing crisis in the public eye. We have an agreement, but the larger issues remain -- particularly amid a global pandemic -- and we all need to rededicate ourselves to finding bold solutions.”

And, Jennifer Bennetch, founder of OccupyPHA had this to say:

“I am very proud that we were able to reach an agreement with the City and PHA to create a Community Land Trust for permanent low income housing with long term vacant City and PHA properties. We appreciate the opportunity to move from protest to partner and look forward to implementing lasting change for the houseless community.”

In the agreement, there are plans to go forward with the start of two Tiny House Villages. PHA will enact the Community Choice Registration Program, allowing for properties to be available to nonprofits, CDC and community land trusts. And, the city and PHA are committed to continued discussions with encampment leaders regarding vacant property, homeless and treatment system reforms and expanding available permanent housing.

