Ridge Avenue encampment clears after Philadelphia Housing Authority reaches deal with OccupyPHA

The Philadelphia Housing Authority and OccupyPHA have reached an agreement involving the Ridge Avenue encampment known as “Camp Teddy,” the encampment located across the street from PHA’s headquarters.

“I want to thank all of those whose hard work and good faith negotiating resulted in this resolution,” said Mayor Kenney. “As I have said from the start, the issues raised by the camp leaders -- homelessness and the lack of affordable housing – are deep rooted and urgent. We hope this agreement will lead to a resolution of the separate protest camp on the Parkway. And we hope it will lead to new impetus among all partners to solve these vexing problems.”

The Camp Teddy encampment cleared out Monday along Ridge Avenue.

Residents at Camp Teddy voluntarily vacated the encampment site on Monday after the PHA offered homes on Westmont Avenue to organizers to give housing to the homeless.

According to officials, this will now clear the way for the now delayed construction program to begin on a mixed-use development, including a supermarket for the Sharswood neighborhood.

The encampement along the Parkway still remains.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!