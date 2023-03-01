AIR FRYER PANCAKES
*Cooking time will depend on type of air fryer because heating will vary, so you may need to adjust time and temperatures accordingly.
Ingredients:
- Box pancake mix
- 1-2 tsp Vanilla extract
- Cinnamon (sprinkled on top to taste)
Directions:
1. Follow directions on boxed pancake mix.
2. Add 1-2 tsp of vanilla to mixture.
3. Pour mixture into silicone.
4. Air fry mixture at 360 F for ~5-8 mins depending on size of mold.
5. Topping of your choice: confectioner’s sugar, whipped cream, fruit, syrup, honey, or yogurt.
ANDREA G. IRVINE, MS, RD, LDN
SPORTS DIETITIAN
DREXEL UNIVERSITY