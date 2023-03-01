Expand / Collapse search

AIR FRYER PANCAKES

*Cooking time will depend on type of air fryer because heating will vary, so you may need to adjust time and temperatures accordingly.

Ingredients:

  • Box pancake mix
  • 1-2 tsp Vanilla extract
  • Cinnamon (sprinkled on top to taste)

Directions:

1.   Follow directions on boxed pancake mix.

2.   Add 1-2 tsp of vanilla to mixture.

3.   Pour mixture into silicone.

4.   Air fry mixture at 360 F for ~5-8 mins depending on size of mold.

5.   Topping of your choice:  confectioner’s sugar, whipped cream, fruit, syrup, honey, or yogurt.

