AJ Brown, girlfriend Kelsey Riley get engaged with live John Legend performance

The Brief AJ Brown just announced his engagement to longtimee girlfriend Kelsey Riley. A stunning video captured every epic detail, including a live performance by John Legend. Eagles fans showed their love for the newly engaged couple in the comments.



From a Super Bowl ring to an engagement ring, the momentous celebrations continue for AJ Brown this year!

What we know:

The Eagles star announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Kelsey Riley with a video showcasing every unforgettable moment - including a live performance by John Legend on the piano!

The happy couple were surrounded by family, friends and fellow Eagles teammates as AJ Brown got down on one knee to present the stunning diamond to his now-fiancée at the Four Season in Philadelphia.

The video ended with smiles and hugs, and congratulations for the newly engaged couple!

What they're saying:

Eagles fans quickly flooded the comments with their own congratulations.

"For those that know your story, this is a testament that life is worth living. Keep going!! Congrats"

"Winning on and off the field!"

But, of course, John's Legend cameo did not go unnoticed!

"John Legend performing at your engagement is epic! 💚"

"If he got John Legend at the engagement now, how do you top it for the wedding?"