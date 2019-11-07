Expand / Collapse search

Alex Holley receives single write-in vote in Cherry Hill mayoral election

Published 
Good Day
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Alex Holley receives write in vote for Mayor of Cherry Hill

Someone voted Alex Holley for Mayor of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Cherry Hill, New Jersey is apparently home to a Good Day Philadelphia super-fan.

After Tuesday’s elections, it was revealed that FOX 29’s Alex Holley received a single write-in vote for Mayor of Cherry Hill.

Alex finished in third place behind the winner, Susan Shin Angulo (D), and the runner-up, Nancy Feller O’Dowd (R). Each of them received several thousand more votes than Alex did.

Alex conceded on Good Day Thursday morning but has apparently not ruled out a 2020 run.

Mayor-Elect Susan Shin Angulo called into the show Thursday and invited Alex to head to Cherry Hill and govern for a day.