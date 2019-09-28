All House Democrats from Pa. now support impeachment inquiry

article

All nine Pennsylvania Democrats in the U.S. House now say they support Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move to open impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of suburban Pittsburgh on Friday joined the eight other Pennsylvania Democrats in the chamber saying they support it.

Earlier in the week, U.S. Reps. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania, Susan Wild of Allentown and Chrissy Houlahan of Chester County joined the ranks, too. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Gov. Tom Wolf, both Democrats, also say they support it.

None of Pennsylvania's 10 Republicans in Congress, including U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, have said they support the impeachment probe spurred by an intelligence whistleblower's complaint over Trump prodding Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

