Allentown's Lights in the Parkway closed after major vandalism damages holiday displays

Allentown's Lights in the Parkway was forced to shut down Sunday night after city officials say a major act of vandalism caused extensive damage to multiple holiday light displays at Lehigh Parkway.

What we know:

The City of Allentown says the vandalism was discovered Sunday and caused substantial damage throughout the event area, including:

Port-a-potties pushed into the river

Bent light poles and posts

Crushed light bulbs

Damage to restroom facilities

City crews are now assessing the full extent of the destruction and how it will affect the remainder of the seasonal display. Officials say early evaluations show repairs will be difficult and costly during the current holiday season.

The victimized displays are part of Lights in the Parkway, a popular drive-through light experience that draws thousands of residents and visitors each year.

What's next:

City officials say a decision has not yet been made regarding whether Move It Monday, scheduled for tomorrow, will still take place. More information is expected once the full assessment is completed.

Residents who purchased tickets for Sunday night’s event may contact the Parks Office for rebooking or refunds at (610) 437-7757 during business hours or events@allentownpa.gov.

The city says its Parks crews are working at full capacity, simultaneously responding to last night’s snowstorm, supporting Public Works, and securing the vandalized site.

Officials condemned the vandalism, noting the incident affects not only a beloved holiday tradition but also the staff, volunteers and families who look forward to the seasonal event.

City officials say they are working to keep the tradition alive "with the resources currently available" as crews evaluate repair options.

The Allentown Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (610) 437-7753 or submit tips through the TIP411 system on the city’s website.