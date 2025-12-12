Urgent call: Salvation Army Delaware needs Angel Tree holiday gift sponsors

The Brief The Salvation Army of Delaware urgently needs sponsors for their Angel Tree gifts by Monday. The program is short on gifts for 400 children, especially for ages 10 to 12. Distribution to families is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.



Angel Tree program needs support

What we know:

The Salvation Army Delaware has seen Angel Tree tags taken from participating sites, but many have not been returned with gifts.

Major LeAnne Cordner, state coordinator for Salvation Army Delaware, said, "We’re very thankful that people have taken them from the angel trees. That’s great. But we need those back in as soon as possible."

The program is struggling to gather enough gifts for 400 children, with a particular shortage for the 10 to 12 age group.

Cordner mentioned that bicycles, clothes, coats, and gift cards are highly requested this year.

The Wilmington Corps location’s gym serves as the main hub for organizing and distributing the gifts.

Cristina Spencer, pastor at the Salvation Army and program leader, explained, "This is where we organize everything that comes in, so each black bag is a family that is completed and ready to be distributed."

Despite the efforts, Spencer noted they are only halfway to their goal.

What you can do:

Major Cordner emphasized that there will be staff available over the weekend to accept gifts.

She said, "So there will be somebody here over the weekend, and if people want to come and bring a gift, they’re more than welcome to do that." Spencer added, "You don’t need to call us ahead of time, just bring in your gift."