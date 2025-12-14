Winter Light Spectacular at Lehigh Valley Zoo canceled Sunday due to snow, cold temperatures

article

Winter Light Spectacular at the Lehigh Valley Zoo will not open Sunday night after event organizers canceled the show because of accumulating snow and frigid temperatures in the region.

What we know:

The zoo announced the closure Sunday, citing weather conditions that would make the event unsafe for both guests and staff. Winter Light Spectacular—one of the Lehigh Valley’s most popular holiday attractions—will reopen on Monday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m., its next scheduled operating date.

Guests who purchased tickets for Sunday’s event will receive an email with rescheduling instructions within the next three hours, according to organizers.

The decision comes during the event’s 12th anniversary season, which began on Nov. 14 and runs through Jan. 3, 2026.

What's next:

Visitors planning to attend later this week can check the full schedule, daily hours, activities and performance listings at winterlightspectacular.com.

Winter Light Spectacular is presented by Service Electric TV & Communications and powered by Christmas Décor.