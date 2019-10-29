Amazing pictures show squirrel with a pumpkin on its head

Someone is really hoping for that "Pumpkinhead" reboot.

A wildlife photographer snapped incredible images of two squirrels playing with a carved pumpkin and one even putting the jack-o-lantern on its head.

Swedish photographer Geert Weggen was able to capture the remarkable images thanks to having fed the squirrels in the past, SWNS reports. The photographer said his images are almost like telling a story. "So like with Halloween, I can imagine them as dancing skeletons," he said in comments obtained by the news outlet.

A photographer has snapped squirrels playing with pumpkins for Halloween. (Credit: SWNS)

"Most of the time, squirrels are thought of as nice and gentle and loving. But they can also be a little dark," Weggen continued. "They can be very aggressive. This Halloween is a spooky time for people so I thought it was fun to show a little bit of the more evil side of squirrels."

Weggen added the squirrels will sometimes bite him, but they soon recognize that he isn't a nut, so the bites don't bleed. "They're very smart in that way," he pointed out.

Award-winning wildlife photographer Geert Weggen befriended the red squirrels in a woodland and is well known for his photo series. (Credit: SWNS)

He said he was able to get the incredible photos by luring them with food. "I know they're always searching for food, so I might hang a little bucket with seeds in the air. If I want them to pick up a pencil, I spread a little peanut butter on it."

Advertisement

"Most of the time, squirrels are thought of as nice and gentle and loving. But they can also be a little dark," Weggen said. (Credit: SWNS)

Weggen has gotten so good at photographing squirrels after buying a home in the Swedish mountains 8 years ago that he's been accused of stuffing them, but he assures they are real.

"I cannot tame a wild squirrel," he continued. "They do exactly what they want. I can wait a very long time for my shot."

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com