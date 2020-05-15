Amber Alert for missing children in Lebanon County canceled

article

Pennsylvania State Police say an Amber Alert for two missing children in Lebanon County has been canceled after the children have been found safe.

According to police, they were searching for Jayden DeJesus, 6, and Angel DeJesus, 11, who were abducted by Luis DeJesus-Arroyo, 29, around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police say DeJesus-Arroyo has been taken into custody.

No other details have been released.

