Sixers PA announcer Matt Cord will retire at end of season: 'What a privilege it's been'

The Brief Philadelphia 76ers PA announcer Matt Cord said he will retire at the end of the season. Cord has been the voice of the Xfinity Mobile Arena for the last 28 seasons. Sixers have not said who will fill the role.



Sixers' public address announcer, Matt Cord, announced it would be his last season behind the mic at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Cord's full-throated player introductions and enthusiastic catchphrases have energized Sixers' fans for the last 28 seasons.

What we know:

Matt Cord will step away from his role as public address announcer at the Xfinity Mobile Arena at the end of the season.

Cord, who can also be heard on 9.33 WMMR during the weekday, called the job "a privilege" in his retirement post on X.

"I've had the best seat in the house announcing for the best fans in the world," Cord wrote.

What we don't know:

The Sixers haven't announced who will take over for Cord next season.

What they're saying:

The Philadelphia 76er's posted a tribute to Cord on social media, applauding him for nearly three decades behind the mic.

"Matt's iconic voice helped define our game experience for generations of 76ers fans, and his unique style an presence narrated some of the best moments in franchise history," the Sixers wrote.