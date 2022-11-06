AMBER Alert issued 2 months after 13-year-old abducted in San Antonio

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio more than two months ago.

According to the alert, Joanna Luna was last seen on August 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in northwest San Antonio. It is currently unknown why it took more than two months to issue the alert for Luna's abduction.

She is described as a Hispanic female, around 5'5" and 110 lbs with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black-and-pink Nike shorts and pink-and-purple shoes.

17-year-old Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez has been named a suspect in connection with her abduction, according to the alert. He is also believed to be driving a U-Haul bearing Arizona plates with the number AE44935.

Law enforcement officials believe Luna is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

This story has been updated.