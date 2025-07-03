Expand / Collapse search

Ambulance rams into home in Mount Holly: police

By
Published  July 3, 2025 6:52pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
SKYFOX was live over a scene in Mount Holly where an ambulance rammed into a home.

    • An ambulance crashed into a home in Mount Holly late Thursday afternoon.
    • Crews arrived at the scene to investigate. 

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. - An investigation is underway after police say a vehicle struck a home in Burlington County Thursday. 

According to Mount Holly Twp. police, a vehicle struck a home on the 900 block of Woodlane Road  late Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene to investigate the crash. 

Emergency services also arrived and are working in the area. 

SKYFOX was live over the scene and captured what appeared to be an ambulance or medical emergency vehicle that rammed into the residence. 

Police advise the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible. 

An extended police and emergency presence in the area is expected. 

The Source: The information in this story is from Mount Holly Township Police Department and SKYFOX.

NewsBurlington County