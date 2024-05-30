Woman who confronted Kylie Kelce apologizes: ‘I should have respected their right to privacy’

A day after a video went viral showing Kylie Kelce in a heated argument with a pissed-off fan, the woman in the clip has issued an apology.

Kylie Kelce was on a date night with her retired Eagles player husband Jason Kelce at Steve & Cookies Restaurant in Margate over Memorial Day weekend when she was confronted by a furious fan, who has been identified as Andree Goldberg.

Video posted online shows the fiery dispute as the woman shouted, 'I don't give a f**k who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!' To which Kylie quickly responds, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself."

Goldberg sent FOX 29 the following apology statement Thursday night:

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry. Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."

On Wednesday, Margate Mayor Michael Collins issued a formal apology on behalf of the city, and offered to make it up to the couple.

"As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me," the mayor said.

On Wednesday night, Andree's husband told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that the video didn’t show the entire context of what happened that night, including the apologies that were made.

The Kelce family has yet to respond to the madness or the offer of a free dinner from the mayor.