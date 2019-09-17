‘Angel dressed as a plumber’: Man fixes cancer patient’s boiler for free, helps thousands of others

A British plumber is being praised for his act of kindness toward a 91-year-old woman battling leukemia.

James Anderson, who lives in the town of Burnley and owns his own plumbing business called DEPHER, did not charge the woman after he fixed her boiler.

The woman’s daughter, Christine Rowlands, shared a photo of the invoice on her Facebook, calling Anderson “an Angel dressed as a plumber.”

“No charge for this lady under any circumstances. We will be available 24 hours(s) to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible,” the bill stated.

Anderson told CNN that the woman would receive “free plumbing for life.”

While this may be Anderson’s first time receiving such attention for his kind act, this isn’t the first person he’s helped.

Since March 2017, he’s helped 2,389 people, according to CNN. He said he started his business as a way to help people in his community, especially the most vulnerable.

Advertisement

DEPHER is a not-for-profit company, according to its website, and depends on donations to keep costs low.

Rowlands has shared information about Anderson’s company on her Facebook page ever since he helped her mother. She also made a donation as a thank you.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.