Animal rescues asking for bra clasp donations to help injured turtles

Some animal rescue groups are asking ladies to not throw away their old bras, but instead, donate the clasps to help injured turtles heal.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in North Carolina posted photos on social media of how they use the eye closures from the fasteners to mend a turtle's broken shell back together.

"We are aware they sell the clasps in bulk. We have had them on our Amazon wish list for months and never get any donated," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "The purpose of this is to encourage donating and recycling and to bring awareness."

The Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Iowa also put out a plea to ladies around the country to put their old bras to good use.

"We use the eyes along with small zip ties to pull the crack in the turtle shell together to help it heal. Recycle, heal and reuse! It's a win win."

Only the claps from both ends of the bra should be mailed in.

If you would like to donate, you can send your bra clasps to the locations below:

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue

P.O. Box 1484

Indian Trail, NC 28079

Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary

2584 Henley Ave.

Independence, Iowa 50644