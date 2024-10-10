Animals rescued from Hurricane Milton up for adoption in Pennsylvania

article

Dozens of helpless animals were pulled from the path of Hurricane Milton and driven over 1,000 miles to safety in Pennsylvania.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA transported 30 cats and kittens from shelters in Florida with the help of Hope on Wheels.

They arrived in West Chester on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the devastating storm made landfall.

"They are safe, warm, dry and ready for a fresh start," the SPCA said.

Related article

To make room for the new additions, the SPCA and Animal Adoption Center in South Jersey are waiving adoption fees for all large adult dogs and cats through October 16.

The cats and kittens are also up for adoption at the SPCA's West Chester campus.