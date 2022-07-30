Another double-digit decline in gas prices in New Jersey, around the US

Gas prices posted another double-digit drop in New Jersey and around the nation amid low demand and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.41, down 10 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.25, down another 16 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.16 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.