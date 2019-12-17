article

Pennsylvania is facing another lawsuit over its certification of a voting machine bought by Philadelphia and that was at the center of an undercount in one Pennsylvania county's election last month.

The lawsuit was filed late last week by a pair of election security advocacy organizations and 13 registered voters who live in Philadelphia or Northampton County, where the undercount occurred.

The lawsuit asks the state Commonwealth Court to block Pennsylvania's certification of the ExpressVote XL touchscreen system made by Omaha, Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software.

The plaintiffs say the voting system can't ensure that each vote is properly recorded and counted, doesn't allow voters to keep their choices secret, doesn't offer equal access to disabled voters and uses ballot cards that don't comply with state requirements.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration declined comment Monday. It will have 30 days to respond in court. In a separate case in Philadelphia's federal court, Wolf's administration is defending its certification of the ExpressVote XL.

Wolf's administration is in the midst of requiring counties to replace their voting machines ahead of 2020's presidential elections, when Pennsylvania is expected to be a premier presidential battleground.

ES&S has said the ExpressVote XL meets and exceeds the highest standards for security, accuracy and accessibility.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP