Anti-Semitic messages scrawled on sign outside of synagogue in Old City

Messages of hate were scrawled on a sign outside of a historic local synagogue which has stood in our community since the 1700s.

It happened outside the historic Congregation Mikveh Israel in Old City.

"It took my breath away because here we are trying to keep Philadelphia beautiful,” Shayna Golda, executive director, said.

Rabbi Albert Gabbai says someone wrote two hateful, anti-Semitic messages, and a symbol on one of the signs. They handed it over to Philadelphia police.

"It very sad that there is hate in the heart of people," he said. “I pray to God it never happens. I pray to God people will learn how to tolerate each other how to respect each other."

Shira Goodman, with the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia, says the vandalism was one of three anti-Semitic incidents in Southeast Pa. that they know of since late July. They say another synagogue in Philadelphia had an issue of people yelling hateful comments at their congregation and in Harrisburg someone spray-painted two swastikas on the exterior of Kesher Israel Synagogue on Aug. 10.

