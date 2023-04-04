Apple working to repair Weather app outage

article

Tech giant Apple said it's trying to fix a temporary outage of its Weather app.

"We are currently working on a solution for the Weather app outage and will post an update online," Apple Support tweeted Tuesday morning.

Scores of iPhone users recently reported having issues when opening the app, which provides live weather information and forecasts for regions around the world.

Users from various regions reported that the weather information was not loading on the app, according to multiple reports.

According to The Verge, the issues started around midnight Monday and persisted into Tuesday morning for many areas.

Apple's system status page , which was last updated at 11:41 a.m. ET Tuesday, showed that the Weather app was still experiencing an issue.

Scores of frustrated users reached out to Apple Support on Twitter asking about the outage and when it would be fixed.

Although the company said it is working on the issue, it tweeted that "some users" may still be affected by the temporary outage in the Weather app.

Apple did not provide a specific time for when it expects the outage to be fixed.

Representatives have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment. Read more of this story from FOX Business.