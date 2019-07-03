Applebee's selling $1 Bahama Mama cocktails during the month of July

article

Summer is here, and Applebee's wants to cool you off with a tasty deal: DOLLARMAMA cocktails with Malibu Rum for only a buck.

During the entire month of July, you can snag the sweet, fruity cocktail for only $1.

It's Applebee’s newest "Neighborhood Drink of the Month" that aims to transport customers to the Caribbean.

In June, guests enjoyed $1 vodka raspberry lemonades. As sad as many people were to see those go, a Bahama Mama made with Malibu Coconut and white rum could help ease the pain.

The tasty island drink is served in a 10-ounce mug that includes a combination of rum and premium Malibu Coconut Rum plus TROPICANA® orange and DOLE® pineapple juices.

“Malibu Coconut Rum is unquestionably a fan favorite, so we’ve added this premium liquor to our ever-popular Neighborhood Drink of the Month,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “If you’re looking for a new cocktail to cheers to summer with, the Malibu DOLLARMAMA™ has you covered.”

The drink special will be available starting July 1 through July 31 at participating Applebee's nationwide.