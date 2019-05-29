Armed civilian shoots man robbing Turkey Hill employees at gunpoint

article

Police say a man robbing Turkey Hill employees at gunpoint was shot by an armed civilian in Chester County Tuesday.

Just before midnight Tuesday, Coatesville police responded to the 1000 block of East Lincoln Highway, where they say Lawrence Galloway entered a Turkey Hill market with a firearm and demanded money from employees.

A civilian, who police are not identifying for safety purposes, reportedly observed the robbery in progress and entered the store to help the employees. The civilian was legally armed and subsequently shot Gallaway.

Galloway suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower torso and was transported to Paoli Hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say Galloway had an active bench warrant for a state parole violation as well as an active criminal warrant for drug possession out of Harrisbug.

The suspect faces robbery and gun possession charges following the Coatesville incident.