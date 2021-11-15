Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made after 2 men shot, hospitalized in Center City

PHILADELPHIA - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in Center City overnight. 

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the area of 12th and Spruce Streets. 

Police say two men suffered gunshot wounds throughout their bodies. One of the men was shot multiple times – once in the right leg, once in the left buttock, and twice in the back – and remains in critical condition. 

The other man was shot once in the leg and is in stable condition. 

An arrest has been made at this time. A gun was also recovered.

