Arrest made after 2 men shot, hospitalized in Center City

Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in Center City overnight.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the area of 12th and Spruce Streets.

Police say two men suffered gunshot wounds throughout their bodies. One of the men was shot multiple times – once in the right leg, once in the left buttock, and twice in the back – and remains in critical condition.

The other man was shot once in the leg and is in stable condition.

An arrest has been made at this time. A gun was also recovered.

