Arrest made after double daytime shooting in North Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened in broad daylight. Two men were injured, and an arrest was made.



Two men are injured, and a suspect is in custody after shots were fired in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Police found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3300 block of Mutter Street around noon.

A 30-year-old was shot once in the stomach, and a 29-year-old was shot twice in the legs.

They were both transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

An apprehension was made, and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive, along with the arrest, have yet to be released.

An investigation is underway.