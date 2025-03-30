Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made after double daytime shooting in North Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 30, 2025 2:02pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia.
    • The shooting happened in broad daylight.
    • Two men were injured, and an arrest was made.

PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured, and a suspect is in custody after shots were fired in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Police found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3300 block of Mutter Street around noon.

A 30-year-old was shot once in the stomach, and a 29-year-old was shot twice in the legs.

They were both transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

An apprehension was made, and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive, along with the arrest, have yet to be released.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety