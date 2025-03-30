Arrest made after double daytime shooting in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured, and a suspect is in custody after shots were fired in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Police found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3300 block of Mutter Street around noon.
A 30-year-old was shot once in the stomach, and a 29-year-old was shot twice in the legs.
They were both transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
An apprehension was made, and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
Details about the motive, along with the arrest, have yet to be released.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.