Arrest made after man stabbed in chest in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADLEPHIA - A man is making a recovery after he was stabbed once in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened inside a property on the 2000 block of N Woodstock Street at approximately 12:39 a.m.
Police say a 41-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest and refused transportation to the hospital.
A knife was recovered at the scene and an arrest has been made.
Details of that arrest have not yet been shared.
