Arrest made after man stabbed in chest in North Philadelphia

A man is making a recovery after he was stabbed once in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened inside a property on the 2000 block of N Woodstock Street at approximately 12:39 a.m.

Police say a 41-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest and refused transportation to the hospital.

A knife was recovered at the scene and an arrest has been made.

Details of that arrest have not yet been shared.

