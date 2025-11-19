Beloved Philly flight attendant dies after burglary attack; persons of interest sought

The Brief A 50-year-old flight attendant, Amadou Thiam, died after being found critically injured. Philadelphia police are seeking two persons of interest connected to a burglary. Thiam was discovered unclothed with severe head injuries on Federal Street.



A beloved flight attendant's life ended tragically after he was found critically injured following a burglary.

Police investigation into burglary and assault

Philadelphia police responded to a burglary in progress on the 2400 block of Federal Street just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10.

They discovered Amadou Thiam, 50, unresponsive, unclothed, and with severe head injuries at the rear of the property.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and died two days later.

What they're saying:

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants shared that Thiam began his flying career in 2011.

"His professionalism, warm smile, and kindness were recognized by all who had the privilege of working alongside him," said the union on its website.

Police are urging the public to help identify two males they have labeled as "persons of interest" in connection with the burglary and subsequent attack on Thiam.

Community and family reactions

A neighbor mentioned that Thiam had lived at the residence where he was found for about six years.

His family organized a GoFundMe before his burial last week, sharing pictures of him and highlighting his impact on those around him.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the burglary and the attack on Thiam remains unclear, and police are still investigating the events that led to his death.