Arson investigation underway after Croydon fire damages home, van

The Brief A police officer on patrol spotted a van on fire near a home in Croydon early Friday morning. The fire quickly spread to the home, but police were able to safely evacuate the residents in time. Police say the van was intentionally set on fire and an investigation is underway.



Fire crews battled an early morning fire in Croydon Friday morning that officials say was a case of arson.

What we know:

The fire broke out at a home on the 700 block of Cedar Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials say crews were called to the scene after a police officer on patrol spotted a van on fire near the home. The fire spread to the home.

Fire officials say the police officer who was first on scene was able to alert the residents to the fire and was able to get them out of the home.

Authorities confirmed the fire is believed to have been intentionally set and started in the van.

No civilians were injured as a result of the fire. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

What's next:

Police and the fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.