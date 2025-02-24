Arson suspect wanted for Philly stable fire that killed 2 horses, burned several more

The Brief An arson suspect is being sought in connection to a deadly stable fire last week. Two horses were killed, and several others were injured. Video released by police appears to show a man starting the deadly fire.



Philadelphia police released new video in the search for a man they say started a deadly fire at a horse stable last week.

What we know:

Two horses were killed after a fire erupted at a "makeshift stable" on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue on Thursday morning.

The horses, including a one-year-old, were found dead in their stalls among the charred remains of their home, which was burnt to the ground.

Several other horses suffered severe burns, but have since been rescued by the PSCPA.

The fire has been determined as arson by police, who released video of a suspect seen at the stables before the deadly flames started to spread.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Police described him as being a man wearing dark-colored pants, a gray long-sleeved shirt or sweatshirts and a black hat.

A motive for the suspected arson is still unknown.

Dig deeper:

ACCT Philly and PSCPA responded to what they called the "makeshift" stables following the deadly fire.

Officials with the Department of Licences and Inspections say the stables are owned by the Redevelopment Authority of Philadelphia, and that it is the responsibility of the property owner to remove unsafe structures.

The property owner received violations in May 2024 indicating that the property was deemed unsafe. An inspector wrote another Notice of Violation when they visited the property on the day of the fire.