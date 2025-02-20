2 horses killed in fire at pop-up stable in Southwest Philadelphia, ACCT Philly says

article

The Brief Two horses are dead after a fire erupted at a pop-up stable in Southwest Philadelphia. Several other horses, ponies and other animals survived. A cause for the fire is still unknown.



A devastating blaze claimed the lives of two horses as it burned their home to the ground in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday.

What we know:

Flames erupted at a pop-up stable on the 5800 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 8 a.m.

SKYFOX was live over the tragic scene as crews battled the blaze, and smoke rose from the rubble.

ACCT Philly told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney that two horses were found dead in their stalls, one of them just one-year-old.

Another horse was badly burned, but able to escape, along with nearly 10 other horses, three ponies, a pig and a goat.

Photos and video show the charred remains, with several horses suffering from apparent burns.

What they're saying:

Several citations had been posted to get the horses off the city-owned redevelopment property prior to the deadly fire, according to Sararnett from ACCT Philly.

What we don't know:

No word on any cause of the fire at this time, but PSPCA is currently on its way to the scene.