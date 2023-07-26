PSPCA announces weekend $10 adoption event

article

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) announced on Wednesday that the adoption fee for all dogs over a year old housed in their Philadelphia headquarters will be lowered to $10 from Friday through Sunday.

PSPCA representatives say that the organization is urgently seeking adoptive homes for over 170 dogs rescued from a house in Monroe County on July 14 that raised its dog population to "critical levels."

Per the PSPCA’s statement, "The vast majority are small, dog-friendly dogs who would benefit from living with other canine friends."

Locations include Lancaster, Danville, Phoenixville and the Philadelphia headquarters, at 350 East Erie Avenue.

The PSPCA says it will follow its usual adoption policies and procedures during the reduced-price adoption event this weekend.