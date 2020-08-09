Assisting officer injured in Summerdale after shooting incident

article

A Philadelphia police officer was injured after he came to the assistance of another officer in Summerdale Saturday night.

Officials say police were responding to the 800 block of Brill Street for a person with a gun call. As an officer arrived, he heard multiple gunshots and was nearby when two bullets struck his vehicle. He called for backup.

Philadelphia police officers investigate shots fired incident in Summerdale.

An officer arriving to provide assistance attempted to stop a man on an ATV at the scene. Officials say the man on the ATV struck the assisting officer, causing him to lose his balance, fall and hurt his head.

Philadelphia police officer's vehicle struck by gunfire in Summerdale.

The officer was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition.

Advertisement

One person was taken into custody. Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP