Astronauts wanted: NASA looking to hire its next class of space explorers

Have you ever dreamed of being in space? NASA announced that starting in March, it will begin hiring for its class of Artemis Genesis astronauts.

The agency hopes to launch “American astronauts this year on American rockets from American soil” to the International Space Station 250 miles above Earth. The aim is to prepare these astronauts for missions to the moon and eventually Mars.

NASA will allow applications from March 2 through March 31.

“We’re celebrating our 20th year of continuous presence aboard the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit this year, and we’re on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

Application requirements include U.S. citizenship and a master’s degree in a STEM field, including mathematics, engineering, biological science, physical science and computer science.

Astronaut hopefuls can also have two years of work toward a Ph.D program in a related science, technology, engineering or mathematics field; completed doctor of medicine or doctor of osteopathic medicine degree; and completion of a nationally recognized test-pilot school program or current enrollment with a completion date by June 2021 to equate with a master’s degree.

Candidates should also have at least two years of related, progressively responsible professional experience or 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time on jets, according to NASA.

All astronaut candidates must pass the NASA long-duration spaceflight physical.

Prospective applicants can learn more about NASA’s program and application requirements at nasa.gov/astronauts.

To apply, head to usajobs.gov.