At least 1 killed after fire rips through Denver residential building

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
Firefighters respond to deadly residential fire in Denver

At least one person died and two others were injured in a residential fire in Denver, Colorado, early on Saturday morning. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful)

DENVER - Colorado authorities said at least one person was killed and two others were injured after a fire erupted in a residential building Saturday morning. 

South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters found several people were trapped inside on South Quebec Street in Denver. 

Those injured were taken to a local hospital with one of them "in critical condition and one person transported in serious condition," according to the department. 

Crews were able to get the fire under control. 

A cause has not been determined, but an investigation is underway. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.  